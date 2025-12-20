Marriott Bonvoy Unveils a Heartwarming Christmas Activation at Mumbai International Airport (T2)





This Christmas, Marriott Bonvoy brought the magic of the festive season to Mumbai International Airport, Terminal 2, with a heartwarming activation designed to surprise and delight arriving passengers. The immersive experience transformed the arrivals conveyor belt area into a moment of joy, gifting and emotional connection during the peak holiday travel period.

As passengers arrived, they were welcomed by a dedicated airline conveyor belt featuring personalized Christmas hampers, each thoughtfully tagged with the traveler’s seat number – adding an authentic and meaningful personal touch.

Brand ushers guided guests through the experience, while a live Christmas choir and Santa meet-and-greet filled the space with festive cheer, turning a typically routine arrival into an uplifting celebration.

The activation reflects Marriott Bonvoy’s commitment to celebrating the spirit of giving and creating emotionally resonant experiences that extend beyond hotel stays. By reimagining an everyday travel touchpoint, the brand reinforced its belief that hospitality isn’t limited to destinations – it’s present throughout the journey.

Sharing her experience of the activation, Namrata Seth, Actor and Digital Content Creator said, “I was completely delighted by the surprise that awaited me at the airport. Watching beautifully curated Christmas hampers arrive on the conveyor belt felt joyful and festive in the most unexpected way. Marriott Bonvoy truly transformed a routine arrival into a celebratory moment, bringing in the spirit of Christmas the moment you land from your travels.”

As part of the festive season, Marriott Bonvoy’s Celebrate Christmas with Marriott Bonvoy collection features a curated range of handcrafted Christmas offerings, including festive cakes, cookies, hampers and interactive DIY treats. Thoughtfully created by Marriott’s culinary teams across India, the collection is designed for gifting, sharing and celebrating the warmth of the season – bringing the same spirit of care and craftsmanship seen at the airport experience into homes and celebrations.

The Christmas collection is available across participating Marriott hotels in India throughout the festive season.

With this distinctive airport activation, Marriott Bonvoy continues to elevate consumer engagement by meeting travelers where they are – transforming routine moments into heartfelt memories and reaffirming its role as a brand that celebrates journeys as much as destinations.