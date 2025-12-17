Marriott International Inks Deal With Sugee Group To Develop The Goa Marriott Manohar International Airport Hotel

Anticipated to open in 2030, this new hotel is set to deliver the perfect blend of heartfelt service and elevated hospitality to one of India’s most beautiful beachfront destinations.

Marriott International, Inc. today announced a signed agreement with the Sugee Group, growing its portfolio in Goa with the anticipated opening of the Goa Marriott Manohar International Airport Hotel. Thoughtfully designed for today’s global traveller, this 200-key property is situated in the first Aerocity in Western India. The hotel is planned of a mixed-use project that will comprise commercial spaces, retail outlets, a golf course, as well as educational and training institutes.

Located just five minutes from the Manohar International Airport, the hotel is set to offer easy access to North Goa’s iconic Anjuna, Baga, and Calangute beaches, while Panjim’s vibrant cityscape sits a convenient 30-minute drive away. Set at the crossroads of Goa’s sun-soaked coastline and its lively cultural circuit, the hotel’s location invites travelers to immerse themselves in Goa’s unique history, vibrant scenic beauty and diverse experiences. The proximity to Panjim allows for quick detours into the charming Latin quarters of Goa, with riverfront dining, and sunset cruises along the river Mandovi. Adventure seekers can explore nearby forts, waterfalls, and coastal trails, while culture lovers can seamlessly hop between art galleries, heritage walks, and vibrant Goan festivals.

“We are delighted to strengthen our footprint in Goa with this significant signing, a destination that continues to be one of India’s most compelling leisure and lifestyle markets,” said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. “Marriott Hotels has always been a place where guests can seamlessly blend business and leisure. Goa’s thriving demand for high-quality hospitality makes it an ideal Marriott location as we expand the brand’s presence in our next phase of growth. This signing also underscores our commitment to bringing elevated experiences to travellers while embarking on this strategic collaboration with the Sugee Group who share our vision of shaping the future of hospitality in India.”

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion of this signing - Nishant Deshmukh, Founder & Managing Director, Sugee Group, said: “We are delighted to work with a global leader like Marriott International for our first hotel development project. The collaboration with Marriott International reflects Sugee’s commitment to India’s growing tourism and hospitality sector. Goa, with its thriving leisure, lifestyle, and global tourism appeal, serves as the ideal destination for Sugee’s hospitality debut. This partnership also marks a key milestone in Sugee’s broader vision of developing international-standard experiential living spaces in the residential sector, serviced by global hospitality operators. Our teams have worked tirelessly over the past few months to bring this agreement to fruition, and we are eager to break ground and begin construction. This is not just the beginning of a project, but of a lasting relationship.”

The Goa Marriott Manohar International Airport is anticipated to offer 200 guest rooms and suites, together with a range of culinary venues including an all-day dining restaurant, specialty restaurant, a patisserie, The Greatroom lobby lounge and a Pool Bar. Planned facilities also include the indulgent Quan Spa, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and a Kids Club. Additionally, the hotel is planned to offer 1,000 square meters of conference and event spaces including a Grand Ballroom and inviting outdoor lawns, catering for professional meets and social gatherings both large and exclusive. M Club guests can expect Marriott Hotels’ signature wonderful hospitality, with modern design, comfortable spaces and enriching experiences that blend leisure and business.