  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Maruti Suzuki begins commercial production at Kharkhoda

Maruti Suzuki begins commercial production at Kharkhoda
x
Highlights

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (‘Maruti Suzuki’) today began commercial production at its Kharkhoda facility in Haryana. The foundation stone, for this...

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (‘Maruti Suzuki’) today began commercial production at its Kharkhoda facility in Haryana. The foundation stone, for this facility, was laid by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in August 2022, virtually.

To begin with, the Kharkhoda facility will have an annual production capacity of 250,000 units and produce the compact SUV Brezza.

With this, Maruti Suzuki, including Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki, will have a total annual production capability of 2.6 million units.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick