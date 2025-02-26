Maruti Suzuki begins commercial production at Kharkhoda

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (‘Maruti Suzuki’) today began commercial production at its Kharkhoda facility in Haryana. The foundation stone, for this facility, was laid by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in August 2022, virtually.

To begin with, the Kharkhoda facility will have an annual production capacity of 250,000 units and produce the compact SUV Brezza.

With this, Maruti Suzuki, including Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki, will have a total annual production capability of 2.6 million units.