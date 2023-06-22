Maruti Suzuki delivers Jimny to customers

Maruti Suzuki has delivered Jimny SUV to customers at Nexa Lumbini, RKS Motor, Hyderabad on Wednesday.



The keys were handed over to customers by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, Government of Telangana, and Vinay Saboo, Chairman and Managing Director, RKS Motor, in the presence of Senior Officials from Maruti Suzuki.

TanaySaboo, Chief Growth Officer, RKS Motor, said: “The bookings of the SUV are very good. About 250 cars have already been booked by customers at our Nexa Jubilee and Nexa Lumbini showrooms and the response has been highly satisfactory with the waiting period running into months.”

The Jimny is third SUV to be launched in the past 1 year following Grand Vitara and Fronx. The SUV is designed for function and is available with a K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine. The SUV offers best in class safety features, All Grip Pro technology, six airbags on a Ladder Frame Chassis.