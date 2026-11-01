Maruti Suzuki India sets new monthly sales record; Hyundai India, M&M also hit fresh highs

New Delhi: India's passenger vehicle makers on Sunday reported robust sales growth in October, buoyed by strong festive-season demand, with Maruti Suzuki posting its highest-ever monthly sales and other leading automakers including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India also registering record or double-digit growth.

Maruti Suzuki India logged its highest-ever monthly sales, with total dispatches rising 25 per cent year-on-year to 2.76 lakh units in October.

The company said domestic passenger vehicle dispatches increased more than 20 per cent to 2.12 lakh units during the month.

Total domestic dispatches, including sales of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle and supplies to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), rose around 19 per cent to 2.26 lakh units.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited also posted strong growth, reporting a 23 per cent rise in total sales across domestic and international markets to 75,426 units in October, compared with 61,295 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 21 per cent to 73,894 units, while international business sales jumped to 1,532 units from 161 units a year earlier.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported its highest-ever monthly vehicle sales, with total volumes increasing 9 per cent year-on-year to 1,31,109 units in October. Exports surged 77 per cent to 7,102 units during the month.

Hyundai Motor India Limited reported its highest-ever monthly sales, including exports, with total volumes rising 17.7 per cent year-on-year to 82,299 units in October.

The automaker's domestic sales increased 16.7 per cent to a record 62,799 units, while exports grew 21.1 per cent to 19,500 units.

Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor India reported a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in wholesale dispatches to dealers at 8,013 units in October.

The company said newly launched models, including the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Windsor Indulge Edition, were receiving a strong response from customers, with deliveries gathering pace across the country.



