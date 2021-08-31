Maruti Suzuki invites applications for MAIL

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has announced that the company is accepting applications for the sixth cohort of its Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme. Early-stage startups working in mobility and automobile space are eligible to participate.

The winning startups will get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof of Concept (PoC) with the Company. These selected startups will be closely mentored by industry experts in the domestic and international startup ecosystem. The participating startups will be provided with an opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into practical and disruptive solutions and showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities, the company said.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, MSIL, said: "As a key stakeholder, we are committed to nurture and promote a culture of innovation in this dynamic industry. In the last two years, we have had an encouraging experience through the MAIL initiative.