Maruti Suzuki partners with Hero FinCorp Limited for retail car financing

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), today, announced the signing of a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Hero FinCorp Limited. The partnership will leverage Maruti Suzuki's wide-reaching network and Hero FinCorp's tailored financial solutions for New and Pre-Owned car loans.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Kamal Mahtta, Vice President, Allied Business, and Vishal Sharma, General Manager, Maruti Suzuki Finance & Driving School on behalf of Maruti Suzuki; and Abhimanyu Munjal MD & CEO of Hero FinCorp and other senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking on the collaboration, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “At Maruti Suzuki, we always keep our customers at the centre of all our offerings. Collaborating with Hero FinCorp builds on our ability to offer innovative, transparent, and attractive financing solutions that address ever-evolving customer needs for car finance. With this tie-up, MSIL today has over 40 retail finance partners for our customers to choose from, giving them a wide array of finance options to suit their varied needs.”

Abhimanyu Munjal, MD & CEO, Hero FinCorp, stated, “At Hero FinCorp, we’re on a mission to fuel Bharat’s aspirations. This partnership with Maruti Suzuki takes us a step further towards making car ownership easier, more accessible, and truly hassle-free for every Indian. As India trades up, our deep reach in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and beyond, combined with seamless digital journeys powered by proprietary tech capabilities, ensures that we continue Empowering Every Indian’s Dream of Upward Mobility.”