MAS Financial Services announces co-lending partnership with Bank of Maharashtra for MSME Loans

MAS Financial Services Limited, specialized in MSME financing, has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with the Bank of Maharashtra for lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) further strengthening its relationship with the bank.

The co-lending partnership will help MAS Financial to broaden its client base and expand the credit flow to the vast unserved and underserved markets using its strong footprint across pan India ensuring efficient last-mile delivery of credit and extending credit where it is due.

The business under this arrangement will scale up steadily and more enabling products will be introduced to serve the MSME segment which offers a huge opportunity.

MAS Financial Services, established in 1995, is one of the leading non-banking financial companies (NBFC) in India that specialises in the last mile delivery of credit for more than 2 decades, and operating with very strong fundamentals is predominantly focused on the vast lower-income and middle-income groups of the society.

With a plethora of retail finance options in its arsenal, MAS is focused on fulfilling the requirements of lower-income and middle-income groups of the society. It offers financial services for Micro Enterprises Loans, SME Loans, Home Loans, Two Wheeler Loans, Used Car Loans, and Commercial Vehicle Loans to satisfy their varied needs.