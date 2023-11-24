Max Healthcare partners Tihar Jail in first ever corporate sector tie-up for skill training of inmates

New Delhi: Max Healthcare has announced the launch of the Max Skill Training Programme for Sustainable Livelihoods in partnership with the country’s largest central prison, Tihar Jail.

This is the first and largest ever corporate sector partnership with Tihar Jail for a skill training programme, which aims to further the correctional reform journey for 1,200 inmates.

It aims to further strengthen the rehabilitation program at Tihar Jail that focuses on education, vocational training, and therapy to reduce recidivism rates and promote successful re-entry into society.

This is the first year of the Company’s CSR programme and will evolve over the coming years, with a clear focus on areas where it can deliver sustainable impact.

The Max Skill Training programme is part of Max Healthcare’s CSR initiative and is in line with the government’s Skill India Mission.

The job role for skill training has been identified as ‘Food and Beverage Steward’ under the Hospitality sector, after extensive deliberations with all stakeholders. The choice has been driven by job market opportunities, ease of training adaptation and fitment within the hospitality sector hat makes for easier re-integration into society. The program participants will be jail inmates who are undertrials for minor crimes.

The duration of the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) Level 4 course training programme will be 340 hours.

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) will be the certifying agency. The trainings will be conducted in line with The Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) guidelines.

THSC appointed assessors will assess the candidates. Upon successful completion and certification, placement workshops, mock interviews will be organized for the 1200 trainees. Industry representatives will have the opportunity of interacting directly with the inmates, which is expected to foster huge trust among inmates about programme outcome.