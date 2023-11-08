Maximize Your Savings: Discover the Benefits of Linking Your RuPay Credit Card to UPI

Summary – Credit cards offer benefits like discounts, rewards, privileges, etc. Linking your credit card to UPI helps you enjoy these benefits, makes transactions easier, and more. Know the benefits of linking your RuPay credit card to UPI and how to do it yourself.

The festive season is when everyone gears up to shop, renovate, party, holiday, buy sweets, decorate and the list goes on. Naturally, expenditures go up and while it’s never about ‘how much’ you spend, it does tend to become about ‘how easy’ it is to spend that money.

Things are going to get very interesting very soon for the season’s spending sprees since RBI recently announced that users in India can now link their credit cards to their UPI (unified payments interface) apps. This would enable you to enjoy the benefits of UPI with your credit card while gaining the advantage of everything the card offers. However, for now, you can only add your RuPay credit cards to UPI to make payments.

IDFC FIRST Bank has also jumped on the wagon enabling you to link your IDFC FIRST Bank RuPay credit cards to your UPI app. These cards, viz., the FIRST Power Credit Card and FIRST Power+ Credit Card, come with several benefits and privileges that you can make use to make your festive season really shine.

Let's talk about this in detail and understand why you should link your RuPay credit card to UPI.

Benefits of linking RuPay credit cards to UPI

Linking your RuPay credit cards to UPI makes transactions very accessible and effortless, but that’s not all, there’s so much more to this new revelation -

● Your transactions and details are safe – With this feature, you can be totally confident about the security of your credit card payments and details. Not only can the phone application be passcode/ password protected, but UPI transactions also require a PIN for processing. Linking your RuPay credit card to UPI will ensure security and lowers the possibility of fraudulent encounters.

● Enjoy added rewards and benefits – Your credit cards already offer several rewards and benefits which means that now, you also earn rewards for making payments through UPI. And with FIRST Power and FIRST Power+ Credit Cards, you earn 2X and 3X reward points respectively, that never expire.

This also means with access to 60M+ merchant QR codes, you can enjoy big purchases with small EMIs. This is thanks to the facility that allows you to convert your UPI purchases of Rs 2,500 or more into EMIs.

This means your festive shopping adventures can be as exorbitant as you wish.

● Improve your credit history - Convenient and easy credit card payments through UPI will provide you with ample opportunities for using your credit card, improving your credit utilisation ratio which, in turn will lead to a good credit score. Just pay your bills on time and your credit history will be looking good quickly.

● Get great credit card privileges with IDFC FIRST Bank – It also pays to note that both, the FIRST Power and FIRST Power+ Credit Cards, also feature quite a few benefits on their own that include -

● Save up to Rs 7,000 and Rs 18,500 annually with your FIRST Power and FIRST Power+ Credit Cards respectively

● Enjoy welcome benefits like up to Rs 500 cashback on your first HPCL fuel transaction

● Get personal protection benefits like road assistance, personal accident cover and more

● Enjoy savings on grocery, utility expenses, FASTag recharges and more

● Interest rates starting as low as 9% per annum

● Get exclusive RuPay festive deals across categories https://www.rupay.co.in/rupay-festive-carnival

When you put it all together – using the cards via UPI and these privileges, it will not only help you save on everyday expenses but also let you earn points and make the best of your rewards. And this being the festive season, there’s nothing stopping you from having a great time spending and earning rewards.

That said, the benefits of linking your RuPay credit cards to UPI aren’t limited to just the festival season. The new platform helps with tracking transactions, checking details, finding merchants, etc., making it more seamless.

Don’t miss out, linking your IDFC FIRST Bank RuPay credit cards to UPI is easy -

● Open your preferred UPI app

● Add 'Credit Card' in the account section

● Select IDFC FIRST Bank

● Set up a UPI PIN

Here’s how to link your RuPay Credit Card to PhonePe -

● Open the PhonePe application

● Tap your profile picture on the home screen

● Tap on ‘RuPay Credit Cards on UPI’ under payment settings

● Choose your bank account from the list and tap ‘Proceed to Add’

● Enter your credit card details and set up your UPI PIN

This is how you can link your RuPay Credit Card to BHIM -

● Go to your BHIM application

● Tap on ‘Bank Account’ and then ‘Add Account’

● Select ‘Credit Card’ and ‘Credit Card Issuer Bank’

● Select your credit card and confirm

● Set your UPI PIN

Here’s how you can link your RuPay Credit Card to Google Pay -

● Open the app and click on your profile picture

● Select ‘Set up payment method’

● Click on 'Add credit card’

● Fill in your card details

● Use the OTP received to verify and link your card

You can add your RuPay Credit Card to Paytm like this –

● Tap the top left corner of the Paytm home page

● Select ‘UPI and payment settings’

● Tap on ‘Link RuPay credit card on Paytm UPI’ under ‘other settings’

● Select your bank name

● Eligible Credit Card(s) will appear on the screen

● Add your credit card details

● Enter the OTP received on your linked mobile number

● Confirm

Once you’ve set up your RuPay credit card with UPI, you’re ready to make payments in just 4 simple steps -

● Scan a QR code

● Enter the transaction amount

● Select FIRST Power or Power+ Credit Card from the drop-down menu

● Authenticate the payment with your UPI PIN

To more convenience in using your credit cards

The ability to link your RuPay credit card to UPI can help you make convenient and easy transactions. However, with FIRST Power and FIRST Power+ Credit Cards, you can enjoy so many more benefits. You can continue earning the same credit card rewards even with UPI payments and convert large purchases to EMIs.

We don’t recommend waiting; apply for your FIRST Power Credit Card or FIRST Power+ Credit Card today and link it to your UPI card so the festivities can begin!