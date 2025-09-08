Mcap of top 7 firms jumps `1 lakh crore

Live
New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs1,06,250.95 crore last week, with Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with an optimistic trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 901.11 points, or 1.12 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 314.15 points, or 1.28 per cent. From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and LIC were the winners, while TCS, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever face erosion from their market valuation last week. The valuation of Bajaj Finance surged Rs37,960.96 crore to Rs5,83,451.27 crore.
Reliance Industries added Rs23,343.51 crore to Rs18,59,767.71 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank jumped Rs17,580.42 crore to Rs14,78,444.32 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed Rs15,559.49 crore to Rs5,54,607.42 crore.