McDonald's India Launches New Signature Collection of Gourmet Burgers; Imagined in AI, Handcrafted by McDonald’s

McDonald's India – North and East is delighted to announce the launch of its new “Signature Collection,” a lineup of gourmet burgers imagined in AI and handcrafted by McDonald’s with exotic ingredients to offer a premium dining experience to its customers. The Signature Collection aims to add culinary sophistication to McDonald’s iconic menu, setting new benchmarks in the quality and flavour of the quick-service restaurant industry.



Ahead of the launch, McDonald’s launched ‘Imagined in AI’ campaign leveraging the power of AI technology to bring an interactive experience for customers to imagine ‘The Signature Collection’. The campaign combined user-provided inputs with AI-generated visuals, offering customers an immersive experience with the brand along with a chance to avail Signature club benefits.

Commenting on the launch of the new Signature Collection, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald's India - North and East, said, "McDonald's has always been about bringing the best to our customers, and the Signature Collection is a perfect reflection of our commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. The new Signature Collection takes the classic McDonald’s experience and elevates it with gourmet ingredients and meticulous craftsmanship to offer something truly special. Our customers can look forward to indulging in a luxurious burger experience with options that deliver premium taste and exquisiteness in each bite, perfect for those with a desire for high-quality and flavourful dining.

The Signature Collection, McDonald’s commitment to Quality and Indulgence

McDonald’s has invested significant efforts into meticulously combining exotic ingredients, toppings and gourmet patties to offer exceptional taste and a new dining experience at McDonald’s.

Introducing the potato bun: For the first time, McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India have brought a newly developed water-split potato bun. Baked to perfection, the softness of the potato bun perfectly complements the juicy, flavorful patties of the Signature Collection, ensuring a delightful bite every time.

Gourmet toppings: Adding to the taste and texture are carefully selected gourmet toppings, such as Gherkins providing sweet & tangy contrast, and exotic tender Red Cabbage & Lettuce providing the freshness with crunch.

Gourmet patties: Made with the finest ingredients, the veg burger offers double delight, layering a rich cheddar cheese patty and a flavorful corn and cheese patty - bringing a delightful blend of creamy cheese and sweet corn. The non-veg burger features a succulent chicken breast patty, offering a delicious meaty savory taste.

Differentiated dining experience: Dining-in customers can enjoy these gourmet burgers served with complimentary fries on a wooden paddle, elevating the dining experience with its Signature Collection. The crew members, dressed in exclusive Signature Collection uniforms, add a touch of elegance to the experience.

Introducing the Grand Cheeseburger – a combination of rich flavours and textures for vegetarian customers. This indulgent burger comes with two premium patties: cheddar cheese patty and a delicious corn and cheese patty. These are perfectly complemented by smoky and spicy roasted chipotle sauce with a slice of molten cheese slice. Adding to the flavours are fresh and sustainably sourced lettuce, red cabbage, and crisp gherkins, offering a tangy crunch. All of this is wrapped in a newly introduced potato bun, creating an extra flavour that brings every element together beautifully.

Tastefully crafted with premium ingredients, the Grand Chickenburger has a juicy and tender chicken patty nestled in a potato bun. It's generously topped with mayo sauce, fresh sustainably sourced lettuce, red cabbage, crisp gherkins, and a molten cheese slice. Every bite gives a mouthful of chicken with a perfect blend of flavour and texture, making it a grand indulgence you won’t want to miss.

Beyond the exceptional flavours, these burgers engage all senses for a truly delectable experience. Each ingredient from the potato bun to the savoury patty, is expertly prepared to not only tantalize the taste buds but also to delight the senses with its aesthetic allure.

The Signature Collection will offer two mouth-watering options: Grand Cheese (Gourmet Veg) and the Grand Chicken (Gourmet Non-Veg), priced at INR 225 & 229 respectively.

The new Signature Collection is perfect for a delicious meal on the go, and can be relished at the nearest McDonald's restaurant, through Delivery (Swiggy, Zomato or Magic Pin), takeaway, or drive thru.

About McDonald’s India - North and East: McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald’s is committed to delivering the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its more than 190 restaurants across North and East of India and provides direct employment to more than 5,500 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, Delivery for customer convenience and experience.

For more information and updates, please log on to www.mcdindia.com, or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.