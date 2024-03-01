Live
Just In
Medtronic opens expanded centre in Hyd
Hyderabad: Medtronic healthcare technology company on Thursday launched its newly expanded state-of-the-art Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC) in Hyderabad. Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the centre.
This expansion is part of the investment of around Rs 3,000crore (over $350 million) over five years to scale up and expand the R&D facility, and to employ 1,500 people.Currently, more than 900 engineers from STEM background are working at the Centre. MEIC is Medtronic’s largest R&D center outside the US. At 2.50 lakh sft of total space, MEIC is going to focus on collaborative innovation, training and education from the expanded space.
The new space will house a Digital Therapy and Innovation Lab, Connected Care Lab, Platform and Tech Lab, Systems Engineering Lab, and Software Lab. Geoff Martha, Chairman and CEO, Medtronic, Jennifer Larson, US Consul General in Hyderabad, M Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, Life Sciences, Government of Telangana, and senior leaders from Medtronic were also present.