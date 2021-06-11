MEIL supplies oxygen tanks to Andhra Pradesh government

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) on Friday handed over three oxygen cryogenic tanks to the Andhra Pradesh government. The tankers arrived at the Panagarh air base in West Bengal on an Indian Air Force special flight from Singapore last Tuesday.

The tankers, loaded with oxygen at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand State, departed this Tuesday morning on a special train and reached Krishnapatnam port railway station on Thursday night. Megha Engineering officials handed over these oxygen crayogenic tanks to Nellore District Collector KYN Chakradhar Babu at a function held atKrishnapatnam Port Railway Station on Friday.

On this occasion, Collector Chakradhar Babu said that MEIL has provided three oxygen tankers to the State government under corporate social responsibility as part of the Covid mitigation measures. "We have received the tankers at KrishnapatnamPort on behalf of the government. They will be used to meet the oxygen requirement of hospitals," he said.

MEIL representative Raj Kumar said that each tank has a capacity of 1.40 crore litres of oxygen.The three tankers supplied to Andhra Pradesh can supply 4.20 crore litres of oxygen.

Under its CSR initiative, MEIL has been supplying oxygen and cryogenic tanks to various State governments and hospitals.