MEIL’s Icomm unveils arms mfg facility in Hyderabad

New facility will manufacture a portfolio of advanced weapons under a Technology Transfer (ToT) agreement with UAE-based Caracal

Hyderabad: City-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), a construction engineering company said that one of its companies, Icomm Tele Ltd, a comprehensive solution provider for the defence sector has partnered with an entity of EDGE Group, UAE-based Caracal, a small arms manufacturer, for setting up small arms manufacturing facility at Icomm’s integrated engineering facility in Hyderabad.

At the local manufacturing hub, inaugurated on Monday a portfolio of advanced weapons will be manufactured here under a Technology Transfer (ToT) agreement with Caracal.

The weapons that will be manufactured here include, CAR 816 close-quarters battle rifle, CAR 817 assault rifle, CSR 338 bolt-action sniper rifle, CSR 308 bolt-action sniper rifle, CSR 50 bolt-action anti-materiel sniper rifle, CMP9 submachine gun, Caracal EF and Caracal F GEN II combat pistols.

Sumanth Paturu, Managing Director, Icomm Tele Ltd, said: “We are not just making in India, we are making for India and for the world, with precision and purpose. This facility strengthens India’s role as a trusted global defence production hub. This facility is also a cornerstone in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India journey, blending global technology with Indian manufacturing excellence.”

Hamad Alameri, CEO, Caracal, added: “The launch of the Icomm Caracal small arms complex marks a milestone in our efforts to support the Indian market and defence industry.

