Meta's Threads reaches top 10 as its downloads tripled in Dec, X drops to No. 36

New Delhi: Meta’s X rival Threads has witnessed growth in December last year, with downloads tripling, placing it in the top 10 most downloaded apps for the month on both the App Store and Google Play.

According to data from app intelligence firm Appfigures, Threads recorded 12 million new downloads in December, earning it the number four spot in the Top Charts by downloads on Apple’s App Store.

The app also witnessed 16 million downloads on Google Play, putting it at number eight spot. It was the sixth-most popular app in terms of new installations across both stores.

Threads had an impressive launch, with 100 million people registering within its first five days.

However, the app experienced a decline in daily downloads from last September until the end of the year. But in December, Threads once again began to grow.

While Threads was among the top 10 apps in terms of downloads last month, it did not make it to the top 5. However, its parent company did.

Instagram became the most downloaded app in December, with a combined 54 million installs from the App Store and Google Play, surpassing TikTok.

As for Threads’ direct rival, X, the micro-blogging site is still experiencing the effects of its rebranding.

According to Appfigures, the app had just about 8.5 million installations in December. It was the 29th-most downloaded app on the App Store and the 46th on Google Play.

Last month, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads is finally available to users in the European Union.

The move will give Threads an opportunity to tap more than 448 million citizens in Europe.