Mexico slaps 50% tariffs on India

New Delhi: Four months after the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India for most goods, Mexico has approved levies of up to 50 per cent on the import of select products from Asian countries, including from India and China.

The tariffs that are imposed to protect the national industry and producers are set to come into effect from January 1, 2026.

Mexico has imposed duties on goods such as auto parts, light cars, clothing, plastics, steel, household appliances, toys, textiles, furniture, footwear, leather goods, paper, cardboard, motorcycles, aluminium, trailers, glass, soaps, perfumes, and cosmetics, per El Universal, a Mexican daily.