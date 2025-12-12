  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Mexico slaps 50% tariffs on India

  • Created On:  12 Dec 2025 8:37 AM IST
Mexico slaps 50% tariffs on India
X
$1bn exports in crosshairs

New Delhi: Four months after the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India for most goods, Mexico has approved levies of up to 50 per cent on the import of select products from Asian countries, including from India and China.

The tariffs that are imposed to protect the national industry and producers are set to come into effect from January 1, 2026.

Mexico has imposed duties on goods such as auto parts, light cars, clothing, plastics, steel, household appliances, toys, textiles, furniture, footwear, leather goods, paper, cardboard, motorcycles, aluminium, trailers, glass, soaps, perfumes, and cosmetics, per El Universal, a Mexican daily.

Tags

MexicoImport DutiesTrade MeasuresGlobal Trade Tensions
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

KRU organises placement training for students

KRU organises placement training for students

National News

More
Share it
X