Live
- Bandh observed in Goshamahal against OGH construction
- Basavatarakam hosp introduces 4th gen robotic surgery system
- CM lays foundation stone for OGH; Damodar reassures residents
- Union Budget: Key highlights and importance
- Top 5 Netflix Releases to Watch in February 2025 for Thrills, Drama, and Entertainment
- Major scam found in TTD’s ‘Lost and Found Goods’ section
- Balancing work and well-being
- Ex CID chief Sanjay’s suspension extended up to May 31
- TTD chairman inspects four Mada streets
- Personalised learning for students: A path to academic success
Just In
MF AUM at 66.93 lakh cr in Dec
Highlights
India’s asset management industry has witnessed a remarkable growth of more than six times in the last 10 years, with its assets under management (AUM) growing to Rs66.93 lakh crore in December 2024 compared to Rs10.51 lakh crore in December 2014, according to a report on Friday.
Mumbai: India’s asset management industry has witnessed a remarkable growth of more than six times in the last 10 years, with its assets under management (AUM) growing to Rs66.93 lakh crore in December 2024 compared to Rs10.51 lakh crore in December 2014, according to a report on Friday.
Passive funds’ AUM grew to Rs10.85 lakh crore with total of 16 per cent market share, while active funds AUM stands at Rs56.08 lakh crore as of December 2024.
Next Story