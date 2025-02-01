MF AUM at 66.93 lakh cr in Dec

Mumbai: India’s asset management industry has witnessed a remarkable growth of more than six times in the last 10 years, with its assets under management (AUM) growing to Rs66.93 lakh crore in December 2024 compared to Rs10.51 lakh crore in December 2014, according to a report on Friday.

Passive funds’ AUM grew to Rs10.85 lakh crore with total of 16 per cent market share, while active funds AUM stands at Rs56.08 lakh crore as of December 2024.