Micro Preemie – There Is Always Hope: Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bangalore Successfully Saves a 24-Week, 480-Gram Baby

Bangalore: Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bangalore, has demonstrated its advanced neonatal expertise by successfully treating and discharging a 24-week micro preemie, born weighing just 480 grams. Babies born before 26 weeks or under 500 grams are among the most fragile newborns, requiring specialised, round-the-clock neonatal care to survive and achieve normal development. The case highlights the hospital’s commitment to world-class neonatal intensive care and family-centric support systems that help even the tiniest babies beat overwhelming odds.

Baby R (name withheld for privacy) was delivered prematurely after the mother developed severe hypertension and diabetes, resulting in critically reduced blood flow to the fetus. Acting swiftly, the obstetric team administered antenatal steroids and magnesium sulphate to support the baby’s lung and brain maturity before delivery.

Born at 24 weeks (6 months) and smaller than an adult’s palm, Baby's weight dropped further to 440 grams by the end of the first week. Despite the challenges, the newborn displayed remarkable resilience. After 147 days in the Neonatal ICU, the baby was discharged safely, weighing 2.3 kilograms, with normal brain development and healthy eyes. It is an outcome that stands as a testament to exceptional neonatal care.

Commenting on the successful outcome, Dr Saravanan R, Consultant - Neonatology and Pediatrics, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta, Bangalore, said,

Micro preemies require not just medical excellence but continuous vigilance, compassionate nursing, and strong family involvement. Preventing infections, providing developmental care, and ensuring optimal nutrition, exclusive breast milk, are key to ensuring healthy neurodevelopment. We are proud of the extraordinary progress Baby has made.

A crucial part of the baby’s recovery was the Family-Centric Neonatal Care Model at Rainbow Children’s Hospital. The model allows the mother and father to spend time with the baby through Kangaroo mother care and participate in the Early stimulation program to ensure the neurodevelopment outcomes are good. Nurses played a pivotal role, ensuring infection prevention and supporting both mother and baby round the clock.

The mother, despite emotional and physical strain, ensured the baby received exclusive breast milk, providing essential immunity and brain-development nutrients vital for extremely preterm infants.

Dr Dr. Prakash Vemgal, Director - Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics, Rainbow Children Hospital, Bannerghatta, Bangalore, added,

“This case reinforces a powerful message: there is always hope. With the right medical environment, skilled neonatal care, dedicated nursing, and engaged parents, even the smallest and most fragile babies can survive and thrive.”

This exceptional case reflects Rainbow Children’s Hospital’s unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive neonatal care, offering not just medical treatment but a nurturing, family-supported pathway that gives every newborn the best possible start to life.