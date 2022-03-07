Microsoft India to set up largest data centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Global IT major Microsoft will set up its largest data centre region in India at Hyderabad region spread across three sites – Chandanvelly, Ellikatta and Kottur – with an investment of Rs15,000 crore over a period of 15 years, informed KT Rama Rao, Minister for ITE&C, Industries and MA&UD, Government of Telangana.

He was addressing the media on announcement of Microsoft's latest data centre region in Hyderabad on Monday. He said, "This will also be one of the largest foreign direct investments (FDIs) the State has attracted. Microsoft and Telangana go a long way back with Hyderabad hosting one of the largest Microsoft offices in the world."

The company already has three datacenter regions in India across Pune, Mumbai and Chennai. The fourth data centre is expected to be operational by 2025. Microsoft India announced about the new data centre, on Monday, in the presence of Union Minister of State for MeitY Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari, among others. This announcement reaffirms Microsoft's commitment to strengthening India's economic resurgence and evolution as an important innovation hub. This will indirectly support local business growth and facilitate job creation across IT operations, facilities management, data and network security, network engineering and much more.

On the occasion, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & Information Technology of India, said: "Microsoft data centre region provides a competitive advantage to our digital economy and it is a long-term investment in our country's potential."