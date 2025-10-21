  • Menu
Midwest IPO Allotment Out – Check Status, Refund, Listing Date, GMP ₹105

Canara Robeco AMC IPO 2025: Price, Date, Strengths, and Should You Invest?
Canara Robeco AMC IPO 2025: Price, Date, Strengths, and Should You Invest?

Highlights

Midwest IPO allotment is out. Check Kfin Tech for status, refund date (Oct 23), listing date (Oct 24), and today’s GMP ₹105.

The Midwest IPO share allotment was done on Monday, October 20.

You can check your allotment status on the Kfin Technologies website.

The Midwest IPO GMP today is ₹105.

The IPO was open from October 15 to October 17.

It got a strong response from all investors:

NIIs: 168.07 times

QIBs: 139.87 times

Retail: 24.26 times

The IPO was subscribed 87.89 times in total.

If you did not get shares, the refund will start on Thursday, October 23.

If you got shares, they will be credited to your demat account the same day.

The listing date is Friday, October 24.

Midwest is a company from Telangana.

It runs 16 granite mines in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

It mainly produces Black Galaxy and Absolute Black granite used in global real estate projects.

