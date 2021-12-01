Mini-LPG cylinders to be provided through ration shops says Union minister Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister Piyush Goyal answered questions posed by YSRCP MP Kotagiri Sridhar and N Redappa regarding the providing of mini LPG cylinders in ration shops. He said the sale of mini-LPG cylinders has been facilitated through ration shops.



He said that in addition to food grains, other items were also made available in ration shops with the aim of providing better services to the people, including selling mini LPG cylinders.



The minister said he had already discussed with oil marketing companies regarding the sale of mini LPG cylinders in ration shops. However, as the management of ration shops is entirely in the hands of the states, he revealed that interested states are offering mini-LPG in ration shops.