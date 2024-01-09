Live
- Stop going to temples that don’t let you in, says CM Siddaramaiah
- Google Trends data can help gauge inflation fears: ICRA report
- ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ trailer sparks excitement among audience
- Sonu Sood: 'Fateh' is tribute to cybercrime victims
- Essar selects final technology partner for Essar Oil UK’s Industrial Carbon Capture facility
- IAF weekend treat for Mumbaikars, dazzling aerial display at Marine Drive
- 'A wonderful opportunity for everyone', says WI head coach Andre Coley ahead of Australia Tests
- Daily Forex Rates (09-01-2024)
- Uppal MLA Bandaru Lakshmareddy inaugurates Dental hospital
- Ambati Rambabu flays Naidu, Pawan, says both has no residences in AP
Just In
Mission Green to add $2-trn to global GDP
A set of business actions aimed at reducing the intensity of energy demand can unlock annual savings of at least $2 trillion a year for the global economy if measures are taken by the end of this decade, a new WEF study showed on Monday.
New Delhi: A set of business actions aimed at reducing the intensity of energy demand can unlock annual savings of at least $2 trillion a year for the global economy if measures are taken by the end of this decade, a new WEF study showed on Monday.
These targeted practical actions can also boost growth and cut greenhouse gas emissions. Releasing the report ahead of its Annual Meeting in Davos during January 15-19, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said the right policy frameworks would unlock growth and productivity, save companies cash, deliver competitive advantage and reduce emissions. The report was launched in collaboration with PwC and is supported by over 120 global CEOs who are members of the WEF’s International Business Council (IBC), a group representing three per cent of global energy use.
In one of the most widely supported initiatives at United Nations (UN) climate change conference COP28, governments pledged to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity by 2030 and double the rate of energy efficiency improvement over the same period. Countries need to cut their energy intensity at least twice as fast between 2023 and 2030 as they did in previous years, which call for substantial changes from the private sector. Underlining the practical actions that businesses can take to act on energy demand, the WEF said these would be driven by energy-intensity reductions in buildings, industry and transport. Examples include energy-saving measures such as using artificial intelligence to optimize factory line design, energy efficiency, value chain collaboration, industrial clustering to share clean energy initiatives, retrofitting buildings and electrification of transport.