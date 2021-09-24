Moj collaborates with Bigg Boss Telugu

Hyderabad: Short video app, Moj said on Friday that it has collaborated with Star Maa's Bigg Boss Telugu season five. It will showcase videos directly from the Bigg Boss house through the contestant and Bigg Boss Telugu's official profiles, Moj said.



Hosted by south superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, season five also has a Moj room for the show participants to unwind and catch up. The eight-week association will also feature eliminated participants making a video on Moj talking about their experience in the Bigg Boss house, the short video app said in a statement.

"The Moj room will be a hang-out spot for all the contestants to strategize, plan and unwind. We are confident this collaboration will bring an enhanced social experience of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 through our platform,"said Shashank Shekhar, Director - Content Strategy and Operations, Moj.