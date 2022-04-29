Mominpet, new hotspot on Hyderabad realty map!

Hyderabad: It is no secret that real estate prices in Hyderabad are not just increasing but, skyrocketing. This is true not just in the city but also in the areas that were once considered the outskirts of the city but are now bustling hotspots in their own right! With transportation facilities increasing and the growing infrastructure, now these areas are connected to and part of the city.



Investors have realised the growing potential of such areas and this interest and potential have made the prices of areas such as Shankarpalli, Narsingi and Adibatla reach an all-time high. With high prices becoming commonplace around the city, there is a new entrant to the real estate market, Mominpet. Mominpet has high potential as an investment with it being at a distance of 1 hour and at the same time, it is also close to natural attractions such as the Anantagiri hills, Kotepalli reservoir and Vikarabad forest allowing people to enjoy the marvels of nature whenever they want to! These reasons have made Mominpet a very attractive option to investors both to live or just as an investment.

With its adjacency to nature, people with an affinity for the natural and who want to be one with nature are choosing Mominpet, a true 'Heaven on Earth' for Hyderabad, as their future destination!