Moodle India eyes 40% y-o-y growth in revenue

Hyderabad: After the acquisition of Hyderabad-based eAbyas Info Solutions in December 2022, global open-source e-learning giant Moodle launched its Indian subsidiary here on Monday. With this, Indian customers will be able to directly access a comprehensive range of services of the Moodle ecosystem.

The customisable and trusted e-learning solution aims to tap the $30-billion edtech market in the country and extend its social impact. Sushil Karampuri, founder of eAbyas Info Solutions and MD of Moodle India, anticipates a 30-40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the revenue over next 2-3 years.

"Additionally, being close to its clients can help Moodle better understand the local market and tailor its services accordingly, leading to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. It provides us the opportunity to grow a larger domestic business, which supports educational institutions and corporates," he said.

Sushil added that India is undergoing a digital transformation that's driving increased demand for online learning. Moodle, the most widely used open source learning system, can now extend the reach of learning and training across the country.

"Moodle supports 41 million courses in 142 languages globally and our open source software has helped thousands of educational institutions and organisations around the world deliver more than 1.8 billion course enrollments so far," said Martin Dougiamas, CEO and Founder, Moodle.

"India is key to our mission of empowering educators to make quality online education accessible for all.

With the launch of Moodle India, we plan to solidify our lead in online education and also help upskill India by partnering corporates in their Learning and Development objectives for

employees."