Most Hyderabadis keen to travel in 2021

Hyderabad: After 18 months of restrictions, with positive announcements on reopening of borders and vaccine acceptance, there is strong travel desire from Hyderabad's customers - resulting in a noteworthy 65 per cent month-on-month increase in demand, reports Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India's leading integrated travel services company.

Hyderabad is a key source market for the State and surrounding areas. The company survey reveals that Over 75 per cent respondents from Hyderabad are keen to travel in 2021.

As many 66 per cent prefer international destinations; favourites include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Maldives/Mauritius, Thailand, Bali, Europe (Switzerland, France, Austria), USA, Canada, Australia.

As many as 81 per cent prefer domestic holidays; Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Rajasthan, Goa, Andamans being favourites.

The key segments are: Families, millennials/young professionals, honeymooners, business and b-leisure.The upcoming festive and winter season together with Expo 2020 Dubai is resulting in encouraging recovery at 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels overall; an impressive 290 per cent for domestic travel; 60 per cent international. The comparison is between September 2021 vs September 2019 data.

Santhosh Kanna, vice president – Leisure Travel, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, "Hyderabad/Telangana customers have been showcasing a growing travel appetite with 75 per cent eager to travel and explore new destinations after 18 months of being confined to their homes. While India and Maldives have been the top destinations, Europe, Turkey and Expo 2020 Dubai has been garnering high interest amongst families, couples and students."