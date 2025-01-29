Motilal Oswal Group Calls the Bluff on Fraudsters with #YehConHai!

As one of India’s reliable financial services brands, the Motilal Oswal Group has long been a target for scammers looking to exploit its reputation. Through proactive measures and the deployment of two specialised agencies working tirelessly to combat fraudulent activities, the Group has successfully taken down more than 15,000 fake posts, videos, and apps. However, the menace persists.

To better equip investors in identifying and neutralising scams, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has unveiled the #YehConHai campaign—an initiative to expose scam tactics and empower individuals on ways to identify scammers and protect their financial well-being.

Campaign Highlights

The #YehConHai campaign includes three films that depict real-life scenarios where scammers impersonate Motilal Oswal employees including Raamdeo Agrawal, the Group Chairman. These dramatized narratives bring to light common fraud tactics and reinforce the importance of vigilance.

Empowering Investors to Invest Securely

Motilal Oswal Group remains committed to creating a safe investment ecosystem. By arming investors with knowledge and tools, the #YehConHai campaign represents a decisive step toward thwarting fraud and enabling secure financial growth.

Sandeep Walunj, Group Chief Marketing Officer at MOFSL, shared while we have been doing substantial work in taking down fake/fraud posts, we thought potential victims must also be opted in our efforts. Visuals work helps investors comprehend the modus-operandi of scammers and prepares them to deal with such attempts much better. A sting operation was the creative device that we came up with internally for this purpose.”

The Urgent Need for Awareness

In 2024 alone, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported bank frauds amounting to over ₹ 139.3 billion. This emphasises the critical need for investor vigilance and cautious decision-making. Scammers often exploit psychological manipulation to deceive their victims, targeting even seasoned investors. Motilal Oswal’s #YehConHai campaign addresses this pressing issue with impactful educational interventions.

Identifying the Tell-tale Signs of Scams

Through extensive research, the campaign has identified key red flags that investors should be wary of when approached by potential fraudsters:

Pressure to act quickly or make rushed decisions.

Promises of guaranteed returns.

Assurances of instant or extraordinarily fast profits.

Requests to transfer money to a separate, non-official account.

Tools for Verification and Support

As part of the campaign, Motilal Oswal Financial Services is providing investors with dedicated channels to verify the authenticity of claims or individuals:

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: 97690 29197

Investors are encouraged to use these resources to ensure their financial safety.

For campaign visuals click on the below links:

Raamdeo Agrawal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLaV_n3882U

Ajay Menon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XknttQ1Wo-w

Nitin Shanbhag: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPO3lAs0ye4