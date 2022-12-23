MP Bhulekh: A Comprehensive Guide

When it comes to managing various aspects of a state, it has become necessary to digitalise all of them. MP Bhulekh is an online portal through which the Madhya Pradesh government digitalises every land record of this state.

In addition, being an inhabitant of Madhya Pradesh, you can take assistance from this platform to verify every detail about the land of this state.

Benefits of MP Bhulekh Online Platform

MP Bhulekh is regarded as one of the best government platforms to maintain land records. It provides several benefits to individuals. Following are the advantages of MP Bhulekh:

♦ Prompt registration

The foremost beneficial factor of this portal is a quick registration. You can easily register yourself on MP Bhulekh instantly. All you need to do is to enter your credentials like Aadhaar number, user type, contact number, and others.

♦ Navigation efficiency

The MP Bhulekh webpage offers various facilities where every service and activity can be accessed easily just by following some simple steps. As a result, you can explore this platform without hassle and locate your necessary information.

♦ Frequently asked questions

In addition to proper navigation, you will find numerous questions frequently asked by users in the MP Bhulekh FAQ zone. This will help you to get the necessary answers for your queries. The FAQ section comprises commonly asked questions of individuals regarding MP land records, order compliance, diversion, property registration, and so on.

♦ Downloading service

The fast and accurate downloading service is another advantage of the MP Bhulekh portal. You can easily download your essential documents just by clicking on the download option which is available at the top of the landing page of MP Bhulekh.

♦ Registering queries and complaints

You can also place your complaints and ask queries via the online portal of MP Bhulekh. Here, you must fill out the application form with your personal details (name, contact number, email id, and location). After submitting the form, explain your problem in thorough detail.

Having gone through the benefits of the MP Bhulekh portal, let's take a look at its registration process.

Registration Process of MP Bhulekh

To start public user registration via the MP Bhulekh website, you have to follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MP Bhulekh.

Step 2: Go through the information given on the home page and select the 'Public Service' option.

Step 3: You will be given an online form in which you have to fill out the necessary details accordingly

Step 4: After filling out the details in your form, enter the CAPTCHA code and click on 'Submit'. This is the final step of the public user registration process.

Let us take a look at the necessary steps to pay revenue on this portal.

Steps to Pay Revenue on MP Bhulekh Portal

For paying the revenue on the MP Bhulekh platform online, being a user, you have to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the MP Bhulekh official website

Step 2: After landing on the homepage, select the option 'Public User'

Step 3: Below this section, you will see the option for paying revenue in which you must enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Enter your personal memoranda like username, password, etc. Also, insert the CAPTCHA code.

Step 5: After doing so, you can open Revenue Payment.

The receipts of land tax payment on MP Bhulekh are vital documents justifying ownership of a property. In addition, you can also get all the vital details of a land from this portal. These documents will help you to get a home loan easily as they are completely legal documents accepted by all financial institutions.

Steps to Apply for a Home Loan

The steps to apply for a home loan are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website of any financial institution

Step 2: Choose the 'Home loan' option from available products

Step 3: Check eligibility criteria required for a home loan

Step 4: If you meet every eligibility criteria as required, select the 'Apply Now' option

Step 5: Enter every detail as required

Step 6: Enter your desired loan amount

Step 7: Upload all the necessary documents

Step 8: After uploading documents, click on 'Submit' button

Step 9: After submission of documents, pay application charges

If necessary, you can also download this form for future needs. In addition, keep your required documents easily accessible to avoid mistakes during the eleventh hour rush.



Documents Required for Home Loan

Following are some essential documents which you have to upload while applying for a home loan:

♦ KYC documents like PAN card or Aadhaar card

♦ Income proof documents like salary slips, Income Tax Returns

♦ Bank statement for last three months

♦ Property papers of land

The Madhya Pradesh government launched MP Bhulekh online portal reducing of land-related problems among citizens. In addition, this portal has made it easier for the citizens to access various land records. Furthermore, it has reduced corruption and land-related disputes. You can use the land documents accessed from this portal for all legal and financial purposes like getting a home loan and more.

