MPL to hire 1,500 people by mid-2023

Hyderabad: Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise for few industries, including online gaming business. Similar to over-the-top (OTT) players and food delivery apps, online gaming platforms also saw great advantage during the pandemic times. Bengaluru-based Mobile Premier League (MPL) has witnessed unprecedented growth rates in recent times.

The three-year old e-sports firm currently has around 75 million users in India. Out of this, 20-25 million users were increased on their platform during last one year. It has plans to increase the employee headcount to 2,500 by mid-2023 from 1,000 now. It has recently signed an MoU with Telangana government to set up a 500-seater office in Hyderabad.

The company has been aggressively expanding its presence in India and overseas. Currently, it has offices in Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune in India, along with two work places abroad – one each in Djakarta and Singapore. "We are also planning to have another global office either in New York or Seattle in the US," MPL Co-founder and CEO Sai Srinivas told Bizz Buzz.

"At present, we have around 1,000 employees working across all our offices. We are going to add 1,500 people more to make the overall headcount to 2,500 by June, 2023," he informed. Recently, Virat Kohli-endorsed MPL has raised $150 million in a funding round led by UAE-based investment firm Legatum Capital. The start-up has achieved 'unicorn' status with this deal." Speaking about the Hyderabad office, he said: "Our focus is to build infrastructure for 500 people. We are looking at setting up office space in a leased building, most probably in Western part of the city. This will be one of our largest offices in India. The goal here is to essentially get folks who can help us further our gaming and e-sports platform development efforts."

"Eventually 500 people will be working out of the new office in Hyderabad. The number may include those who are already working with us. Some of them from our existing team may choose to move here," he said. "I was born and brought up in Hyderabad and my parents currently stay at Gachibowli. Setting up an office here is like homecoming," he added.