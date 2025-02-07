MSA Group Opens Its First TVS Dealership in Hyderabad – A Landmark 3S Facility

TVS Motor Company, one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, is delighted to welcome MSA TVS as its authorized main dealership in Hyderabad. The new showroom reflects TVS's commitment to providing world-class products and customer service.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by esteemed dignitaries:

🔹 Kendnrak Joshi (General Manager - Sales, TVS Motor Company) – Inauguration of the Showroom

🔹 Vishal Vikram Singh (Area Sales Manager, TVS Motor Company) – Inauguration of the State-of-the-Art Workshop

🔹 Shri Varun Gupta (Area Services Manager, TVS Motor Company) – Inauguration of the Parts Counter

The newly inaugurated landmark dealership will serve as a one-stop destination for TVS customers, offering the latest TVS two-wheelers, a high-tech service facility, and a dedicated spare parts counter to ensure top-notch after-sales support.

Speaking on the launch, MSA Group’s leadership expressed their commitment to delivering superior automotive solutions and enhancing customer satisfaction by bringing TVS Motor’s advanced technology and trusted service to Hyderabad.

MSA Group is known for their customer centric approach, integrity in business and aggressive nature. Fueled by a combination of Young and Experienced Leadership, this perfect blend of MSA Group makes it unique and bound to grow.

With this expansion, MSA Group and TVS Motor Company reaffirm their shared vision of providing top-quality products and services to people of Hyderabad. MSA Group intends to further expand outlets penetrating deep into the city and reaching closer to people, making every ride a smooth and reliable experience.

Visit MSA TVS today and experience excellence in two-wheeler sales, service, and spares!




























