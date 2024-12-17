Live
MSI begins laptop production at manufacturing facility in Chennai
Leading electronics company MSI on Tuesday announced the beginning of its India production with its first manufacturing facility now operational in Chennai.
New Delhi : Leading electronics company MSI on Tuesday announced the beginning of its India production with its first manufacturing facility now operational in Chennai.
In line with the objective of the “Make in India” initiative, MSI will introduce Indian-made versions of two of its popular models -- ‘MSI Modern 14’ and ‘MSI Thin 15’ laptops, the company said in a statement.
“India has long been a key focus for MSI, and the country's growing demand for high-performance laptops has been integral to our decision to begin manufacturing locally,” said John Hung, NB General Manager, MSI India.
With its expanding tech ecosystem and rapidly evolving consumer base, India presents immense opportunities for growth.
“By beginning production of the Modern 14 and Thin 15 models to India, we are not only making MSI’s products more accessible but also reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative technology, with luxurious aesthetics and ultimate performance tailored to the unique needs of Indian consumers,” Hung added.
India has become one of MSI’s fastest-growing markets, with the brand consistently expanding its presence across the country, said the company.
In response to this remarkable growth, MSI’s decision to initiate local production underscores its commitment to India’s rapidly advancing tech landscape and its confidence in the country’s manufacturing capabilities.
To further enhance accessibility for tech and gaming enthusiasts, MSI is expanding its reach by increasing touchpoints, with more stores, making its products more readily available to customers across the nation.
MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries.
“We are confident that this will mark the beginning of a new era in MSI’s journey and help penetrate the Indian market further while enhancing operational efficiencies and contributing to India’s journey as a global leader in technology,” said Hung.