MTAR Tech bags Defence Industrial License
To produce various mechancial and electronic subsystems
Hyderabad: MTAR Technologies Ltd receivedthe Defence Industrial License forproduction of various mechanical and electronic subsystems in Defence sector. This willfacilitate the ease of doing business with foreign MNCs on various defence projects.
“Thelicense will enable the company to be partner with foreign MNCs and cater to both domesticand export markets by taking up projects under Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy & Make (Indian)’ &‘Make’ categories of acquisition, thereby increasing the share of Defence in our revenues,” the company said in a statement. MTAR has seven strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented uniteach based in Hyderabad, Telangana. MTAR caters to clean energy – civil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, space, and defence sectors.