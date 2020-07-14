Mukesh Ambani, a step behind to enter elite club of world's top five billionaires

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani has become the sixth richest man in the world after surpassing Alphabet Co-founder Larry Page. Ambani's real-time net worth has increased by $ 2.17 billion to 72.4 billion on Monday. Ambani, who was the present richest man in India and Asia, is now close to entering the elite club of world's top five billionaires.

According to the sources, Ambani's net worth now stands at $72.4 billion (Rs 5.44 lakh Cr) after a rise of $2.17 billion. In terms of net worth, Mukesh Ambani is just behind American businessman Steve Ballmer who has a net worth of $74.6 billion.