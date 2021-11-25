Navi Health clocks 95% growth in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: App-based Navi Health Insurance has reported a month on month growth of 95 per cent since May 2021. Customers in Andhra Pradesh responded enthusiastically to Navi's 100 per cent digital, paperless health insurance launched last December.



With a wide coverage of 528 network hospitals across all 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, ranging from Apollo Hospital in Chittoor to Karumuri Hospital in Guntur, the State has emerged among the important markets for Navi Insurance, contributing close to 5 per cent of the total policies sold since May.

Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Kurnool are the fastest-growing markets in Andhra Pradesh for Navi Insurance. Nationally, Navi Insurance's business has grown by 110 per cent every month since May 2021.

Customers can buy Navi Health Insurance through a quick and completely paperless process, with the policy issued to them instantly on the app. Navi's EMI feature makes it more affordable for a large number of customers. With monthly premiums starting from as low as Rs 241/month, 95 per cent of Navi's customers choose to pay premiums monthly.

Navi offers health insurance cover ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 1 crore for individuals and families. It offers cashless claims along with a dedicated Claims Relationship Manager to help the customers during the claim process. Most cashless claims are approved within 20 minutes. Navi Insurance also has an industry-leading Claim Settlement Ratio of 97 per cent.

"The response from Andhra Pradesh for Navi health insurance has been extremely heartening. Our objective is to radically simplify health insurance for individuals and families. We do this by actively leveraging technology and data as well as customer feedback to constantly implement new features and improve our offering to customers," a company representative says.