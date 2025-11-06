Live
NCLAT rejects Reliance Realty plea in Independent TV case
Tribunal upholds NCLT order, says liquidation of DTH firm must proceed unhindered; no proof of asset ownership by Reliance entity
The appellate tribunal NCLAT has set aside an appeal filed by Reliance Realty, a step-down entity of debt-ridden Reliance Communications, seeking recovery of rental and assets from Independent TV, a firm, which was in the DTH business and is now facing liquidation.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the earlier order passed by the Mumbai bench of NCLT, which had declined Reliance Realty’s plea and said the liquidation process of Independent TV (formally known as Reliance Big TV) has to be completed in a time-bound manner and in the shortest possible time.
A two-member bench said the liquidation process should not be “disrupted and derailed by the Appellant (Reliance Realty) who for no cogent reasons had never agitated the issue of ownership of assets lying in the leased premises”.
“We do not find any infirmity in the impugned order allowing the Liquidator to remove all moveable assets of the Corporate Debtor lying at the leased premises and in restraining the Appellant from obstructing the Liquidator and successful bidder from accessing these moveable assets,” said NCLAT.
Reliance Realty had leased part of DKAC premises (Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City) along with pre-package infrastructure facilities on November 27, 2017 to the Independent TV (corporate debtor) to run its Direct to Home (DTH) business and for storage of good. Independent TV had acquired the DTH business from the group following the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement on November 27, 2017 along with a draft agreement for premise use.