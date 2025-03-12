Nestlé India unveils KITKAT® Professional Spread: An innovative addition to culinary creations

Building on its out-of-home innovations, Nestlé Professional has now forayed into the cocoa-based spreads category with the launch of KITKAT® Professional Spread. The spread expands the KITKAT® experience to the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering) segment.

In today’s evolving consumer landscape, chefs are continuously innovating to create distinctive and indulgent dessert offerings. With its rich chocolatey taste and crispy texture, KITKAT® Professional Spread provides a dynamic and ready-to-use solution that seamlessly integrates into a variety of hot and cold applications. From artisanal pastries to contemporary plated desserts, the spread can be used as a topping, filling, or decoration, bringing the KITKAT® wafer experience to a variety of creations including cakes, cookies, pastries and beverages.

Commenting on the launch of the KITKAT® Professional Spread, Saurabh Makhija, Director-Nestlé Professional, Nestlé India said, “KITKAT® remains one of India’s most beloved brands. The launch of KITKAT Professional Spread introduces a new way for chefs to incorporate its signature taste and texture into their creations. This innovation reflects our commitment to fostering culinary creativity and enhancing consumer experiences while providing a versatile solution for the HoReCa and institutional segments.”

The product was previewed during AAHAR, the International food and hospitality fair in India, held from 4th to 8th March 2025 in New Delhi. As part of the launch, Nestlé set up an interactive booth, offering live tasting sessions and demonstrations to showcase the product’s versatility across various dessert applications. Chefs and industry professionals had the opportunity to experience firsthand how the spread enhances flavours and textures in a variety of culinary delights.

The KITKAT Professional Spread will be available in a convenient 1kg pack, specially designed to cater to the out-of-home market.