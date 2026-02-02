Magha Mela begins at Joranda

Dhenkanal: Amidst a sea of devotees, the famous Magha Mela started on Saturday at Joranda Mahima Gadi, the international headquarters of Mahima Dharma. For five consecutive days, thousands of Mahima Dharma devotees had been flocking to Joranda. At 5 pm on Saturday, the Kaupanidhari and Bakaldhari ‘babas’ performed the sacred ‘jhada’ burning ritual across the Gadi, Dhwani and Sunya mandirs as well as all other ‘Upasana Pithas.’

Mahima devotees are traditionally observing Baba Purnima to honour the faith’s founder Mahima Gosain. Mahima Swami lit the inaugural ‘Dhawni’ (a sacred fie of ghee and wood) for the welfare of humanity. He taught his devotees to renounce worldly life and dedicate themselves to the peace and welfare of society and mankind. Following his teachings and divine knowledge, lakhs of devotees on Saturday lit the sacred ‘jhada’ (ritual fire) at Mahima Gadi and various Mahima Pithas across India and abroad. Apart from Odisha, devotees from Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and other places have gathered to participate in the Magha Mela organised by Mahima Gadi and the district administration.

The district administration has deployed 14 police platoons for the smooth conduct of the Mela. Mahima Dharma spokesperson Prasant Mohapatra said they joined the mass prayer of the ‘babas,’ invoking the name of Mahima Gosain and the Supreme Soul to seek peace and well-being for mankind.

Mahima Yatra coordinator Pradyumna Rath informed the media that this year marks the 153rd year of Magha Mela.