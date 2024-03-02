New export orders propel PMI mfg to 5-mth high

New Delhi: India’s manufacturing sector growth climbed to a five-month high in February amid a sharper uptick in factory production and sales, supported by both domestic and external demand, a monthly survey said on Friday. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 56.5 in January to 56.9 in February, pointing to the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since September 2023. In Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

According to the survey, production rose at the fastest pace in five months and fuelled the quickest increase in sales since last September and the strongest expansion in new export orders for 21 months.

“The HSBC final India Manufacturing PMI indicates that production growth continued to be strong, supported by both domestic and external demand,” said Ines Lam, Economist at HSBC. Despite the uptick in growth momentum, manufacturing employment in India was little-changed. Goods producers mentioned that payroll numbers were sufficient for current requirements,” the survey said. On the inflation front, purchasing cost inflation retreated to a 43-month low, with selling charges increasing to a lesser extent as a result.