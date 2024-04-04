New govt’s task for 100 days

New Delhi: Simplification of e-commerce rules, disbursement of duty refund scheme in cash, and setting up of a national trade network, and publishing a report on the effectiveness of India’s trade pacts should be part of the new government’s 100-day agenda, GTRI said on Wednesday.

The economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative also suggested the use of blockchain technology for tracing mechanisms for major fruits and vegetable products, allowing special economic zones to sell goods in the domestic market on duty foregone basis, and reducing reliance on China for important imports such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, solar cells, EV batteries, and mobile phone components.

