Live
- Karimnagar: 90% discount earns civic bodies record property tax
- Google Search’s ‘more about this page’ feature now available in Hindi
- Women taking the lead in the world of finance: Survey
- Special module to prepare kids for formal education
- Mahabubnagar: Collectorate staff set up Ambali centre
- Essential skills for success in a rapidly changing world
- Mahesh Babu's "Kurchi Madatha Petti" Song Rocks NBA Halftime in the US
- Virat Kohli is the face of Asian Paints’ new launch
- New govt’s task for 100 days
- Weak global cues keep mkts in red for 2nd session
Just In
New govt’s task for 100 days
Highlights
New Delhi: Simplification of e-commerce rules, disbursement of duty refund scheme in cash, and setting up of a national trade network, and publishing...
New Delhi: Simplification of e-commerce rules, disbursement of duty refund scheme in cash, and setting up of a national trade network, and publishing a report on the effectiveness of India’s trade pacts should be part of the new government’s 100-day agenda, GTRI said on Wednesday.
The economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative also suggested the use of blockchain technology for tracing mechanisms for major fruits and vegetable products, allowing special economic zones to sell goods in the domestic market on duty foregone basis, and reducing reliance on China for important imports such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, solar cells, EV batteries, and mobile phone components.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS