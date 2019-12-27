New year offers from LOT Mobiles

Hyderabad: LOT Mobiles Private Limited declared New Year offers on mobile phones and smart TVs.

The organisers said that branded mobiles are available in reasonable prices.

They also extended easy installments on the products. Live demos and latest accessories are available in the company's 130 stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The organisers have said the starting price of a smart TV is Rs 12,499. The TVs are available in 32, 40, 43, 55 and 60 inches.

The discounts on various branded mobiles are as follows: Rs 3,000 off One Plus 7T (8GB+128GB), Rs 6,000 off on I Phone 11 and 11 Pro, etc.