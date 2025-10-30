  • Menu
Next qtr buoyant for industry amid GST cut

Next qtr buoyant for industry amid GST cut
New Delhi: The next three months should be more buoyant for industry as the GST cuts would translate to higher demand which in turn should lead to...

New Delhi: The next three months should be more buoyant for industry as the GST cuts would translate to higher demand which in turn should lead to increased activity, a new Bank of Baroda (BoB) report said on Wednesday.

“Growth in infra and consumer durable sector outshined in September. The GST rationalisation, early arrival of festive season along with lower inflation, signals the growing strength in the domestic economy, even as uncertainty remains in the global environment,” said Jahnavi Prabhakar, Economist, Bank of Baroda.

The announcement of GST reforms clubbed with festive season is expected to boost consumption demand in the near term.

