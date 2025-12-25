NHAI gets Sebi nod for Raajmarg as public InvIT
New Delhi: State-owned NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), an official statement said on Wednesday.
The statement said the Public InvIT aims to unlock the monetisation potential of the National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment instrument primarily targeting retail and domestic investors.
