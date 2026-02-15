Ambitious projects ridiculed by Congress are becoming reality: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that many of the ambitious infrastructure projects announced by his government were initially ridiculed by the Congress, but are now turning into reality, underscoring what he described as a decisive shift in the state’s development trajectory.

Speaking to reporters in Nagaon, Sarma recalled how the opposition had mocked him when he spoke about major connectivity projects, including the Kaziranga elevated corridor, tunnels and the use of highways as emergency landing strips for aircraft. “When I spoke about the Kaziranga elevated corridor, tunnels and aircraft landing on highways in Moran, they laughed at me,” the Chief Minister said, referring to the Congress.

He added that opposition leaders had derided his announcements as unrealistic, claiming that “whatever the Chief Minister dreams at night, he says during the day”. Rejecting the criticism, Sarma asserted that his government has consistently delivered on its promises and taken infrastructure development in Assam to an unprecedented level.

“Leave roads aside, this time I am saying aircraft will land on the Brahmaputra,” he said, hinting at futuristic transport and emergency response solutions being explored by the state. The Chief Minister said the Congress had failed to envision or implement large-scale infrastructure projects during its long rule in Assam, while the present government has focused on bold planning and execution.

According to Sarma, projects such as the Kaziranga elevated corridor and the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) at Moran stand as examples of how Assam is being prepared for strategic, economic and disaster-response challenges. He said that innovative infrastructure is crucial not only for connectivity but also for national security, tourism, and disaster management in a flood-prone state like Assam.

“Assam is no longer confined to conventional thinking. We are building infrastructure that matches global standards,” he said. Sarma further added that the government’s approach has been to think ahead and act decisively, despite criticism. He said the people of Assam are now witnessing visible change on the ground, which he described as the government’s biggest validation.

The Chief Minister reiterated that development initiatives would continue at a rapid pace, asserting that Assam’s transformation story would be written through results, not rhetoric.