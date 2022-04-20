  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Nifty in for bearish bias

Nifty in for bearish bias
x

Nifty in for bearish bias

Highlights

Nifty continues its bearish move after a pause as bearish factors weigh in on sentiments.

Nifty continues its bearish move after a pause as bearish factors weigh in on sentiments. A pause was seen with immediate support at 17,080 – 1,7020 but a continuation of a bearish bias was seen as the Nifty failed to move higher.

The gap remains with the formation of an island reversal indicating the complete exhaustion of bulls at higher levels. A loss breadth is seen with most stocks struggling to sustain their momentum, in terms of RSI, and failing to sustain higher levels.

Nifty has support at 16,850 – 16,890 levels but a Gap Down open and weaker global cues can further push Index towards lower levels of 16,450 – 16,400 in the short term while Niftybank can test lower levels of 35,600 – 35,650 in short term. Short-term MA continues to indicate a bearish bias while price action suggests higher volatility. We expect sideways to bearish price action in the coming days.

(The author is Technical Analyst at Finversify)

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X