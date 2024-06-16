Nifty set to reach 25,816

Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), a financial services firm, forecast that Nifty would reach 25,816 level over next 12 months. It made this forecast in its latest ‘India Strategy Report – Hurdles Over; Ready for a Dream Run’ report.

The financial services firm believes a progressive budget, normal monsoons, and strong inflows will further re-rate markets. Since its last report which was released on 12 June 2024, Nifty has delivered a return of 4.4 per cent despite experiencing significant volatility during the Lok Sabha elections. It anticipates that the NDA government will sustain its focus on capital expenditure-driven growth.