Live
- Reads for all reasons - From top cop’s memoirs to Bollywood lyrics
- Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements made for Bakrid says SP Harshavardhan Raju
- Hidden Harmonies: Rediscovering the Melodies of Bharat’s past rituals
- Honoring Dad: Meaningful Ways to Celebrate Father's Day
- Breaking the silence: Addressing men’s mental health stigma in India
- Whisky pioneer Paul John advocates for shift in Indian drinking habits
- Modi 3.0: Stock markets to touch new high in 1 yr, say global rating agencies
- Narayana assumes charges as minister, says Amaravati construction to be completed in two years
- Private data of 2,900 people leaked after TAG Heuer hacked
- Tirupati airport still awaits international flights takeoff
Just In
Nifty set to reach 25,816
Highlights
Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), a financial services firm, forecast that Nifty would reach 25,816 level over next 12 months. It made this forecast in its...
Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), a financial services firm, forecast that Nifty would reach 25,816 level over next 12 months. It made this forecast in its latest ‘India Strategy Report – Hurdles Over; Ready for a Dream Run’ report.
The financial services firm believes a progressive budget, normal monsoons, and strong inflows will further re-rate markets. Since its last report which was released on 12 June 2024, Nifty has delivered a return of 4.4 per cent despite experiencing significant volatility during the Lok Sabha elections. It anticipates that the NDA government will sustain its focus on capital expenditure-driven growth.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS