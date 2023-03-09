Nita Ambani launches Her Circle EveryBODY Project for women

Hyderabad: On International Women's Day, Nita M Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, launched Her Circle, EveryBODY Project - a one-stop destination to provide women-related engaging and upliftment-oriented content even as it connects women through a social platform. Her Circle was founded and launched by Nita Ambani, wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in 2021 to create a safe, inclusive and growth-oriented digital haven for women.

"On its second anniversary, the platform has become India's largest digital platform for women with a phenomenal overall reach of 310 million," Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

Her Circle is a desktop and mobile-responsive website and is available as a free app on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. It is designed as a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging, and upliftment-oriented even as it connects women through a social platform. "She can engage as she watches vibrant videos, and reads articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations," the statement said.

"Users can toggle between their language of choice - English and Hindi currently - by a simple language selection option. The Hindi content is unique and original, customized for the user."

The platform provides women with answers from Reliance's esteemed panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership.