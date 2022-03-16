Nitin Gadkari launches world's most advanced technology developed Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Toyota Mirai

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today launched the world's most advanced technology- developed Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Toyota Mirai in New Delhi. He said it is an important initiative in promoting clean energy and protecting the environment by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and thereby making India 'Energy Self-reliant' by 2047.

Mr Gadkari in a tweet said, "Delighted to launch the world's most advanced technology - developed Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai along with Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji, Union Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia ji."

Delighted to launch the world's most advanced technology - developed Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai along with Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji, Union Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia ji,... pic.twitter.com/teu8pm1l57 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2022

Road Transport Ministry said, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and International Center for Automotive Technology are conducting a Pilot Project to study and evaluate the world's most advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Toyota Mirai which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

Launching India's first Hydrogen based advanced 'Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)' - Toyota Mirai https://t.co/2lHYpNtXrR — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2022

The Ministry said that this is a first of its kind project in India which aims at creating a Green Hydrogen based ecosystem in the country by bringing awareness about the unique utility of Green Hydrogen and FCEV technology. It said that introduction and adoption of technology to tap into the green hydrogen's potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India.



Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, R K Singh and Mahendra Nath Pandey including Toyota Kirloskar Motor Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura and Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar were also present at the launch.

Hydrogen is a key element of the energy strategy and will play a key role in the low-carbon energy pathways. Green Hydrogen offers huge opportunities to decarbonize a range of sectors including road transportation and is gaining unprecedented momentum globally.

Transportation powered by green hydrogen are going to be a key technology option of the future with significant application, especially across bigger cars, buses, trucks, ships and trains.