Nitish lauds Megha Engg in completing Gangajal Aapurti Yojana phase-I on time

Hyderabad/Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commended the efficiency of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) for its on-time execution of phase-I of the Gangajal Aapurti Yojana, during the inauguration ceremony held at Rajgir on Sunday. The popular tourist destinations Rajgir, Gaya, and Bodh Gaya, are known collectively as the 'Buddhist circuits,

This India's first-of-its-kind innovative drinking water project, initiated under the Jal Jeevan Hariyali mission, is also Bihar's first, and largest drinking water scheme. The project will store, treat, and supply the floodwaters of the River Ganga the State receives during the monsoon. The initiative has two objectives--conserving floodwater, preventing wastage, and transforming this precious resource into safe, drinkable water.

The floodwater will be lifted through pumps at Hathidah and transported through a 151-km pipeline to three enormous reservoirs in Rajgir, Tetar, and Gaya. The reservoirs stand out as they have been constructed based on the terrain and using natural materials. Water from the reservoirs will travel to two water treatment plants (WTP), where it is treated and transported to the 'enlightenment' cities. MEIL executed the first phase despite Covid within three years. With the supply of potable, safe, clean drinking water, the water challenges in these cities will be minimised to a large extent.

With the successful completion of the first phase, drinking water requirements of significant locations, such as Nalanda University, IT park, cricket stadium, Film City, police training camp, nature safari, and zoo safari, will be fulfilled. In addition, the Ganga Jal will be accessible to well-known temples.