NLC India Limited’s First Supercritical Power Plant Begins Commercial Operation

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) proudly announces the commencement of commercial operations of the first unit of its 3 x 660 MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant (GTPP) in Uttar Pradesh, developed through Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), a joint venture with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL). The first unit successfully completed its trial operation on December 7, 2024 and started commercial operations from 00:00 hours on December 12, 2024. This milestone represents NLCIL’s first venture into supercritical power generation technology, a major leap in enhancing the company’s energy portfolio.

Notably, this 660 MW capacity addition is significant as it marks the first fossil fuel-based Thermal Power Plant commissioned in India in this financial year. This accomplishment reinforces NLCIL’s position in the power sector and its ability to execute large-scale projects that contribute to India’s energy security and sustainable development goals.





With the commercial operation of the first 660 MW unit of the greenfield Ghatampur Thermal Power Station, the total installed power generation capacity of NLC India Limited and its group companies has increased from 6,071 MW to 6,731 MW.

Significance and Future Prospects:

The GTPP project is designed to meet the growing power demands of the State of Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Its supercritical technology ensures higher efficiency, reduced fuel consumption, and lower emissions compared to conventional plants. The project has an advanced environmental management system, including high-efficiency electrostatic precipitators and flue-gas desulfurization units. This project marks the beginning of a new era in the long-term partnership between NLC India Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL).

Through Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), the strategic alliance leverages the expertise of both organizations—NLCIL’s operational and project execution capabilities and UPRVUNL’s deep understanding of the regional power landscape.

Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLCIL, stated that “The successful commissioning of the first supercritical power plant of NLCIL at Ghatampur marks a historic milestone in our journey towards energy sustainability. This project demonstrates our commitment to supporting India’s growing power needs while embracing cutting-edge, energy-efficient technologies. Supercritical technology ensures lower emissions, higher thermal efficiency, and a more sustainable energy future. We remain steadfast in our resolve to operationalize the remaining units, contributing to India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the energy sector.”

This achievement underscores NLCIL’s ongoing commitment to driving energy sector advancements while adhering to environmental and social governance principles.